The Chino City Council will have a full agenda at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 after not meeting since July. The meeting will be held in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The council will tackle redistricting and a zone change for a Chino Valley Unified School District administration building and warehouse project.
Redistricting is a process that occurs every 10 years to make sure each city council district has an equal (or as close to equal as possible) number of residents. Council redistricting usually follows the release of the census data.
Chino must complete its redistricting process by April 17, 2022.
The council will also hear a proposed zone change and general plan amendment for a parcel of land that will be developed for the school district.
The project has bounced back and forth from the city council to the planning commission for the last several months. The parcel fronts Ramona Avenue but the controversy is on the back end along Yorba Avenue, where concerns about truck traffic flow to and from the warehouse have delayed the project.
The item eventually was approved by the Chino Planning Commission on July 19 with a 6-1 vote after the developer promised to widen Yorba and make improvements to Schaefer Avenue to create a better truck flow and turning radius. Commissioner Jody Moore was the lone dissenting vote.
In other business, NFI Industries, a logistics and distribution company, will present a $50,000 check to Isaiah’s Rock of Chino, a Christian-based organization offering food and toys to those in need. The non-profit operates a drive-through food distribution at Chino City Hall on Wednesdays.
The council will also consider a contract worth $155,697 to provide Chino Hills students with Human Services programs for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The Chino Hills City Council approved the agreement at its Aug. 10 meeting.
