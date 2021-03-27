The City of Chino Hills will extend some facility closures through April 30, including Community Center, McCoy Equestrian Center, Sleepy Hollow Community Center, Mystic Canyon Building, and Grand Avenue Park Community Building and staff offices.
City officials also extended the closures of basketball courts and hockey rinks through April 30 due to the close physical contact inherent in these sports.
Street sweeping parking enforcement will not resume without further notice, at least through April 30.
Visit chinohills.org/StreetSweeping to check the status of enforcement
Visitors to parks are encouraged to follow the recommended precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 including wearing face masks over the mouth and nose for everyone two years of age or older, maintaining physical distance of at least six feet from persons from different households, hand washing or sanitizing frequently, and limiting gathering with other households.
If park facilities are crowded, visitors are encouraged to return at another time to avoid crowds.
City council and commission meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Council chambers are not open to the public during meetings.
For information and updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit chino hills.org/Coronavirus.
