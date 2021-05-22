Housing numbers and locations that are being considered in Chino Hills to satisfy state mandates received another round of scrutiny during the sixth workshop held Tuesday by the Chino Hills Planning Commission.
The final workshop will be held at a joint meeting with the Planning Commission and City Council next month.
The numbers mandated by the state’s Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) are allocated by a regional planning organization called the Southern California Association of Governments.
Over an eight-year period beginning in 2021 and ending in 2029, the city must build 3,720 units, of which 59 percent must be high-density housing (20 to 30 units per acre), which qualifies as low income housing.
This is the city’s sixth cycle housing element update.
Reductions
Housing numbers in three locations were reduced: The Shoppes at Chino Hills, the Los Serranos Golf Course, and the adjacent Greening property.
Not wanting to weaken the vibrancy of The Shoppes, the city informed the owner that the 714 units he proposed would be dropped to 267.
The city-owned Shoppes II site, which is the eight-acre unused parking lot at Shoppes and Boys Republic drives, was reduced from 460 units to 376.
A total of 531 units were eliminated from the two Shoppes locations.
“We know it was a concern for quite a bit of the community,” community development director Joann Lombardo said. “We want to make sure the vitality of the Shoppes remains and there are enough places to eat and shop.”
Los Serranos
The city kept intact the 532 high-density units proposed for the Los Serranos Golf Course but eliminated 120 proposed medium-density units.
Medium density zoning has a maximum density of 12 units per acre.
The city also eliminated the 52 medium-density units proposed for the 5-acre property on Los Serranos Country Club Drive, across the street from the golf course (shown in photo).
Ms. Lombardo said the owner of the 5-acre site, currently zoned commercial recreation, still could submit a housing project but it would not be part of the eight-year housing element cycle and would require a zone change and general plan amendment.
The golf course property and 5-acre parcel are owned by the Jack Greening family.
The housing numbers and locations will be presented at the joint workshop.
Wang
The Wang property, which consists of 177 acres of rolling hillside on Woodview Road, is proposed for a mixture of high, medium, and low density housing.
The low and medium density units would be located closer to Woodview Road.
The property would contain 148 high-density units and 275 medium-density units.
The plan will include a realignment of Woodview Road, where a portion of the road would become a private trail to provide access to the homes on Bayberry Drive that back up to Woodview.
Nearby resident Ben Jimenez told the commission in a letter that the development of Woodview Road would have a profound impact to those residing adjacent to the area.
He submitted a scenic photo of the road “as a reminder of what is at stake.”
Mr. Jimenez suggested that high density units be built on major arterial roads that can handle the increased traffic.
Other properties that have been carried over from previous workshops that will maintain the same number of units are:
High density
•Overflow parking lot, 50 units on a 2-acre site on Eucalyptus Avenue/Peyton Drive, across the street from Community Park (shown in photo).
•Western Hills Golf Course in Carbon Canyon, 166 units on a portion of the golf course as proposed by Lewis Operating Co.
•The Commons, 300 units on nine acres at the southeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue, where Toys R Us closed.
•Crossroads Marketplace, 370 units on 22.5 acres at Peyton Drive and the 71 Freeway.
•Added to the list are the two Habitat for Humanity sites in Los Serranos, across the street from Los Serranos Golf Course. The two empty lots, at 4528 and 4628 Fairway Boulevard, are slated for homes for veterans.
•Eliminated from the list was the 10-acre Caballero Ranch on the west side of Peyton Drive, south of Eucalyptus Avenue, because the topography and size made it a challenge to achieve the required density and a preliminary site plan was not submitted.
Medium density
•Rancho Cielito, 354 units proposed by Jack Greening, owner of the Los Serranos Mobile Home Park on Pipeline Avenue, on 30 acres south of the lake.
•Galstian Family Trust property, Woodview Road (former Catellus property where Heaven’s Ranch was located), 160 units, plus additional single-family units.
This property would include the extension of Soquel Canyon Parkway that would extend west, go through the former Heaven’s Ranch property, and connect at Medlar Lane, west of Peyton Drive.
ADUs
Accessory dwelling units (ADUs), which are additional small residences on the same property as a single-family home, will qualify as affordable housing in the city’s sixth cycle housing element update.
The state enacted laws to accelerate the development of these units to address the housing shortage.
To encourage more ADUS, the city will designate a staff member to assist residents and ensure timely review of their projects.
The city will also implement permit-ready standard plans to reduce design costs and expedite processing.
An incentive program to promote the building of ADUS will be established after the housing element is adopted.
Grants will be sought to fund the incentive program.
Senior planner Ryan Gackstetter said there is an increasing awareness in Chino Hills of ADUs with approximately 12 inquiries per week.
There were 18 plan check submittals for ADUs in 2020 and 12 so far this year.
He predicted that 40 building permits could be issued this year.
Mr. Gackstetter projected a total of 457 ADUs could be built in Chino Hills by 2029, with 263 qualifying as lower income, 159 qualify as moderate income, and 35 as above moderate.
