BelleCats, a rock band consisting of four best friends from Chino Hills ages 11 to 13, have four performances scheduled this year, including at 5 p.m. Friday, July 9 at the Battle of the Bands-Kaleidoscope in Mission Viejo.
BelleCats members are Eva Munoz, 13, vocals and guitar; Noe Stengel, 13, guitar and bass; Arami Tam, 12, drums; and Julia Peery, 11, guitar and bass.
The band will also perform at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at the Orange County Fair; on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in San Clemente; and the Relay for Life in Costa Mesa later this year.
The BelleCats cover several songs from Pat Benatar, Hole, Yeah Yeah Yeah’s, the GoGos and more.
Information: bellecatsrockband.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.