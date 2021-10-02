American Red Cross will host three blood drives next week in the Chino Valley.
The first will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at Loving Savior of the Hills Church, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. In Chino, blood drives will be held noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at The Parkhouse in The Preserve at Chino, 15871 Main St., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Bread of Life Christian Church, 12765 Oaks Ave.
Information: redcross blood.org.
