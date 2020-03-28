The start of the Pine Avenue pavement rehabilitation project between the 71 Freeway and Butterfield Ranch Road has been moved to Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2.
The recent rains and an attempt to avoid conflict with construction work on the Soquel Canyon Parkway offramp of the 71 Freeway prompted the delay.
Changeable message signs will provide notification.
Construction hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and motorists should expect delays.
At least one lane of travel in each direction will be maintained at all times.
The schedule is subject to change.
Neighboring businesses will be notified of the project..
All American Asphalt was awarded the $192,500 contract funded by Senate Bill 1, the “Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account,” approved by voters as the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 to rebuild California by fixing neighborhood streets, freeways, and bridges across California.
Information: project manager, senior engineer Carl Hassel, 364-2817.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.