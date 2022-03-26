An RV dealership has received approval from the City of Chino to open a facility in the Eucalyptus Business Park, west of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Church.
The City Council voted March 1 to approve an ordinance that would amend the Business Park Specific Plan to allow the sale of recreational vehicles at 4331 Eucalyptus Ave. The applicant, Eucalyptus LPIV 5 LLC, is an element of Panattoni Development Company that purchased the property in December 2020 with the intent to hold it as a long-term asset within its portfolio. Director of Development Services Nick Liguori said the RV dealership will offer traditional RVs, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, boats, and off-highway vehicles.
Fabtech Motorsports, a manufacturer specializing in products for off-road vehicles is located in the business park.
