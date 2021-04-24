A new style of Omnitrans bus service that has been in Chino Hills for six months but not attracting a lot of ridership will undergo a reduced rate of $2 per trip for students to get to and from school.
The offer is scheduled to run through the end of May for students in elementary, junior high and high school using the app-based OmniRide service that works much like Uber and Lyft.
The residence of the student doesn’t matter, as long as the student’s trip is within the OmniRide service area, said community outreach coordinator Jose Hernandez.
Most of the service area is within Chino Hills but OmniRide serves some destinations in Chino, including Chaffey College, Don Lugo High School and the Chino Transit Center.
See map on next page for boundaries.
The $2 per ride fare is a discount of 50 percent off the usual $4 fare. To receive the discount, students must enter promo code ‘HALFOFF” when booking a ride on the app.
The service, which is available weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., was launched in September.
Fares for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities are $2 at all times.
How it works
OmniRide allows a bus rider to use a free app called “OmniRide On-Demand” to reserve a trip to and from any location in the service area. After booking a trip, an OmniRide van will be deployed within 15 minutes to the “virtual stop” closest to the customer’s pickup location. Riders who prefer to book their trips over the phone after downloading the app may call (909) 383-1680, ext. 2 and state they are booking an OmniRide in Chino Hills. To learn how to book a trip, visit YouTube and search “How to Book Your Omni-Ride Trip.”
