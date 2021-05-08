The Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday at 7 p.m. will consider extending City Manager Benjamin Montgomery’s agreement from March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2026 and increasing his annual salary of $234,291 (does not include benefits) to $241,428 effective April 1, 2021; $253,500 effective April 1, 2022; and $266,172 effective April 1, 2023, subject to cost of living adjustments.
He receives an $800 car allowance and $1,538 a month in medical coverage.
Other benefits, consistent with department directors, includes 96 hours per year of administrative leave, a deferred compensation match of up to $100 per month, 96 hours of sick leave, retirement benefits, and $100,000 life insurance.
Delinquent accounts
In other business, the council will address delinquent utility accounts, which are at an all-time high, and will consider implementing a lien process against the parcel for which the service was provided.
According to a city staff report, it is anticipated the utility account write-off amounts for fiscal year 2021 and 2022 will be larger than normal because the city has not locked off overdue water accounts since January 2020.
The city was subject to a longer waiting period due to a new law that prohibited residential service from being disconnected under specific circumstances, and in March 2020, Gov. Newsom suspended lockoffs for unpaid utility accounts indefinitely, due to the pandemic.
City staff has been sending out delinquent notices, making courtesy calls, and referring customers to the county for assistance, according to the staff report.
If the city council approves the lien process on Tuesday, the finance director will need to execute an agreement for collection of special taxes, fees, and assessments with the county auditor-controller/treasurer/tax collector for fiscal year 2021-22 in order to place the liens on the county’s tax roll.
Los Serranos
The council is expected to approve plans for the construction of sidewalks, asphalt concrete paving, driveways, curb and gutter, and streetlights on three streets in Los Serranos: El Molino Boulevard between Montecito Drive and Los Serranos Boulevard, Lugo Avenue between Del Norte Avenue and Valle Vista Drive, and Gird Avenue between Del Norte and Valle Vista.
The engineer’s cost estimate is $624,173 for the design, construction contract, and administration.
The city received grant funding in the amount of $374,176 in community development block grants and $249,997 from the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
Residents may participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or by calling (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
