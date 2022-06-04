The Inland Valley Humane Society is now using a system called “DocuPet” for licensing pets that will include profiles and lost pet services.
Residents in Chino Hills and Chino as well as residents in the Humane Society’s other contract cities can register their pet licenses by visiting ivhsspca.do cupet.com.
The DocuPet tag comes with a lost pet service that may double as the pet’s official license.
“It’s a new and improved pet licensing experience,” said Nikole Bresciani, president and CEO of the Inland Valley Humane Society. “Whether residents register their pet licenses by phone, mail, in person, or online, it is the system that is now being used.”
She said an online account is created for better personal management of pets’ information and a 24/7 lost pet service is provided.
Residents who register online can browse through tag styles or design their own.
DocuPet tags are assigned a code on the back that is linked to the pet’s online profile. Anyone who finds a lost pet can reference the code and create a “Found Pet Report.”
Pet owners who lose their pet can create a “Lost Pet Report.”
DocuPet will dispatch staff on a 24/7 basis to reunite lost pets with their families.
Ms. Bresciani said the new system will be extremely valuable to pet owners and a necessity for animal safety within the community. “The partnership will help reduce the volume of animals that end up in our shelters and will supply us with vital resources for those pets that truly need our care.”
Pet owners can learn more and register pet licenses online at ivhsspca.docupet.com.
