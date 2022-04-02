The Chino Hills High School Varsity and All-Male dance team
The Chino Hills High School Varsity and All-Male dance team, consisting of 22 female and five male dancers, will compete April 21-23 at the WCE Long Beach Nationals after winning several titles this year. The teams won the United Spirit Association regionals on Jan. 29, the West Coast Elite regionals in Chino Hills on Feb. 6, the WCE at Glendale on March 5, the Glendale Games on March 12, and the USA Nationals in Anaheim, which took place last weekend. In Anaheim, the team took six first-place titles, six Grand Champion routines, two sweepstakes winnings, highest scoring routines and overall Grand Champion of the Nationals. The team is headed by Director Danielle Tribe, a teacher at Chino Hills High.

