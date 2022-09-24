More than 250 employees of the Chino Valley Unified School District packed the school board chambers Sept. 15 stating that union contract negotiations failed to give them a wage that is competitive with surrounding districts.

Both the Associated Chino Teachers (ACT) and the California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chino Chapter 102 were out in force stating that several bargaining sessions have not yielded results that are fair and equitable.

(1) comment

Heresince88
Heresince88

District proposed 6% not 6.5%.

