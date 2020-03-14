Tickets are on sale for the “Brew and Chew” fundraiser to be held by Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 5 at Chino Fairgrounds (northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues).
The eighth annual event will include beer tasting, food trucks and vendors selling items such as jewelry and personal protection products including stun guns.
VIP tickets, which include early entry at noon, are $45.
General admission tickets are $35 and allow entry at 1 p.m.
Admission includes 15 drink sample tickets, a souvenir glass and a ticket for a free bottle of water.
Designated driver tickets are $10 and do not include alcoholic drinks.
Proceeds will be used for Soroptimist programs to empower women, especially heads of household.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com.
