Walk-in COVID testing is available free to everybody at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The City of Chino Hills will offer free COVID tests to residents in partnership with San Bernardino County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, across the street from Ayala High School.
Face coverings are required. A parent or guardian must accompany children under 18 years old.
For additional information and updates, visit chinohills.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.