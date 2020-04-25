An inmate from the California Institution for Men in Chino who was diagnosed with coronavirus died Sunday at an undisclosed hospital, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Dana Simas said.
An exact cause of death has not been determined, but the spokeswoman said it appears the unidentified inmate died from complications of COVID-19.
The inmate’s family has been notified, she said.
“No additional information is being provided to protect the individual’s medical privacy,” Ms. Simas said. “CDCR takes the health and safety of all those who live and work in our state prisons very seriously and will continue to work diligently to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The inmate was the first incarcerated person in the state to die from coronavirus.
Currently, there are 71 inmates at the California Institution for Men in Chino diagnosed with coronavirus.
Another 77 inmates are diagnosed with the virus at the California State Prison-Los Angeles County in Lancaster.
Seven other inmates at five state prisons have also tested positive, including a female at the California Institution for Women in Chino.
Overall, there are 155 inmates in the state diagnosed with COVID-19, according to state prison statistics at Champion press time Friday.
Employee numbers
Twenty-two of the state’s 105 employees diagnosed with coronavirus work at the California Institution for Men.
Two others work at California Institution of Women, according to prison officials.
“Executives and staff are working closely with infectious disease control experts to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our operations,” a state prison news release stated.
“To ensure we are ready to immediately respond to any COVID-19 related incident, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation activated the Department Emergency Operation Center in order to be fully prepared to respond to any departmental impacts resulting from COVID-19.”
Prison officials reported 3,500 inmates statewide have been released and transitioned to parole status to increase the space in its institutions.
“We continue to take additional precautions and actions as well, including suspending intake from county jails, reducing density in dorms, verbal and temperature screening of all those entering state prisons, providing masks and sanitizer to all staff and the incarceration population, and suspending in-person visiting and volunteering,” the report states.
