Pastor Brian Pattison invites the community to join Victory Baptist’s 50th anniversary celebration at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 at 14132 San Antonio Ave. under the tent.
There will be a video tribute and a time to praise God for 50 years in the community, said the pastor.
A food truck will be available following the service for lunch purchase.
A shaved ice truck will also be on hand for free scoops. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: 597-0409.
