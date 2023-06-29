Four men are facing multiple charges on suspicion of forcing employees and customers to the back of a cell phone store in Chino Wednesday night before fleeing with $32,000 in phones and watches.
The quartet was later arrested in San Bernardino, Chino Police reported Thursday.
Victorville residents Tyjuan Kent, 21; Cayman Phillips, 20; and Jamir Harris, 18, were arrested with Joseph Sams, 20, of Loma Linda, at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Park Avenue in San Bernardino, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
The suspects were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Mr. Kent is being held on $330,000 bail.
Mr. Phillips, Mr. Harris and Mr. Sams are each being held on $80,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
They are facing charges of conspiracy, kidnapping, robbery and false imprisonment, Sgt. Olden said.
Chino police were called to the T-Mobile store in the 12100 block of Central Avenue, just north of Walnut Avenue, at 6:51 p.m. on a report of a robbery.
“Multiple suspects with face coverings rushed into the store and forced employees and customers to the back of the store,” Sgt. Olden said.
The suspects grabbed phones and watches before they fled.
No injuries were reported.
“Responding officers located the suspects' vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop, but the suspects refused to yield and led officers on a pursuit.”
Officers terminated the pursuit, but the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s heard the police radio traffic and were able to locate and follow the suspects to the Park Avenue address in San Bernardino.
Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department detained the suspects, Sgt. Olden said.
“Chino police detectives responded and recovered all of the property taken during the robbery,” the sergeant said.
The cell phones and watches were returned to the store, Sgt. Olden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.