Chino High School student Chellsea Arvizu, 16, is organizing with her friends what she said will be a peaceful march at 2 p.m. today (June 6) from the corner of Yorba Avenue and Riverside Drive to the Chino Police Department.
Chellsea, a community volunteer, said the organizers have reached out to the police department and are working in a spirit of cooperation. Ms. Arvizu said she has no idea how many people will show up, but they are spreading the word on Instagram and social media.
The police will decide if roads need to be closed, she said. “This will be a peaceful event so that we can hear the voices of the black community,” she said.
“What happened to George Floyd is heartbreaking,” Chellsea said. “I can’t live with myself if I didn’t do my part to help as much as I can.” She said water and snacks will be provided.
