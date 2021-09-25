With an increase in complaints about commercial truck drivers using Chino streets that are not designated as truck routes, the Chino city council unanimously approved $254,000 Tuesday night for an additional officer assigned to the Chino Police Department’s Traffic Unit.
“This additional officer will allow for increased education and enforcement of commercial vehicle regulations throughout our city, which should result in reduced collisions, general congestion and improve in the quality of life for our resident,” Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons said. “We know we cannot solve these problems through enforcement alone, so we have to use other means, and we try and do that with education.”
The cost includes the officer’s salary and benefits of $110,035, $16,000 in personal safety equipment, $59,800 for city allocated costs, and $68,000 for the purchase and outfitting of a police vehicle.
The personal safety equipment and the purchase and outfitting of the police vehicle will be paid from the Law Enforcement Development Impact Fund and all other costs would come from the unappropriated reserves and the city’s general fund, according to a city staff report.
Chief Simmons said the traffic unit is currently made up of a sergeant and six motor officers, including one assigned for commercial enforcement.
The new officer would also be assigned for commercial enforcement, the chief said.
“This would help us combat the continued growing commercial enforcement between our community, Eastvale and Ontario,” Chief Simmons said. “This additional staffing will allow our department to more effectively address all the traffic complaints regarding commercial vehicles driving on city roadways that have not been designated for them or designated for commercial traffic.”
The Chino Police Department traffic unit issued 1,122 traffic-route citations between September 2020 and this month, including 290 written by the designated commercial enforcement officer, Chief Simmons said.
Those citations resulted in $72,500 in fines, he said.
He said the officers cannot solve the commercial vehicles with only enforcement, but by education too.
“Our commercial enforcement officers go out and meet with businesses, and try and get their drivers to comply,” Chief Simmons said.
Officers also work with the City of Chino’s engineering department to make sure that the timing of signals and signage is appropriate.
