A 20-year-old Pomona man was jailed April 17 on suspicion of burglarizing a home in the 11700 block of Roswell Avenue, stealing a handgun, a car and several other items.
Samuel Joseph Dykier is being held on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving known stolen property and being a felon in possession of ammunition, jail records show.
Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s West End Station went to the home at 3:14 a.m. on a report of a residential burglary, said Deputy S. Garcia.
A suspect was not found, but deputies learned a gun, a car and other items were taken, the deputy said.
Deputies were called nearly 14 hours later to the 4300 block of Phillips Boulevard on a report of a suspicious person sleeping in a car.
“The reporting party provided sheriff’s dispatch a license plate that returned to the victim’s vehicle that was stolen in the residential burglary,” Deputy Garcia said. “Deputies arrived on scene and detained Mr. Dykier.”
Evidence from the home burglary was found inside the car, including the gun, the deputy added.
Anyone with information can call Deputy Garcia at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
