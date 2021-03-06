The City of Chino Hills has whittled down the number of potential sites for high-density housing units from 30 to 13.
Senior planner Michael Hofflinger announced during Tuesday’s third public housing workshop at the Planning Commission meeting that 17 potential sites were eliminated.
The sites do not meet the criteria in the site inventory process as required by the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), Mr. Hofflinger said.
They lack infrastructure availability, are of insufficient size (should be a minimum of 5 acres), too narrow, too steep, or without proper access.
The city has been mandated by the state to build 3,720 units, plus nine, over the next 10 years, of which 59 percent must be high-density housing, which qualify as lower income housing.
The “plus nine” was the not-so-good-news from community development director Joann Lombardo when she announced that the city must build an additional nine units because Pico Rivera won an appeal of its allocated numbers.
The Southern California Association of Governments granted the appeal because the bulk of Pico Rivera is in a flood inundation area. The Association then spread out that city’s units to the rest of the region.
Thus, Chino Hills received nine units from Pico Rivera.
Of the 13 sites that are remaining on the list for Chino Hills, six are on vacant land and seven are on developed land consisting of two commercial centers, two golf courses, and three single-family properties.
•The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive
•Shoppes 2, an 8-acre unused parking lot site on City Center Drive, adjacent to the Chino Valley Fire District administrative office.
•Overflow parking lot, 2-acre site on Eucalyptus Avenue/Peyton Drive, across the street from Community Park.
•Los Serranos Golf Course between Los Serranos Country Club Drive and Pipeline Avenue, 90 acres
•Greening property, 5 acres of vacant land on Los Serranos Country Club Drive, across the street from Los Serranos Golf Course
•Galstian property, 6 acres of vacant land on Butterfield Ranch Road, behind the Jade Tree townhomes, southwest of Chino Hills High School
•Caballero Ranch, 10-acre site on the west side of Peyton Drive, south of Eucalyptus Avenue.
•Wang property, 177 acres of vacant land on Woodview Road.
•BAPS Hindu Temple, 8.7 acres of vacant land on Fairfield Ranch Road, south of the Temple.
•Leonard Grenier property, horses, and stables on 16.5 acres at Carbon Canyon and Canyon Hills roads.
•Western Hills Golf Course, 10 acres on Carbon Canyon Road between Fairway Drive and Canon Lane
•The Commons at Chino Hills, 46 acres at the southeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue, where Toys R Us closed, with nine acres for housing of up to 300 units.
•Crossroads Marketplace, 60 acres at Peyton Drive and the 71 Freeway, with 22.5 potential acres for housing of up to 500 units.
Developer watch
Forty-plus people attended on Zoom, including representatives for Galstian, BAPS, Greening, Caballero Ranch, and Randall Lewis who is considering a housing development on the Western Hills Golf Course property.
Ms. Lombardo noted that 38 existing multi-family sites are already located in Chino Hills, some of them going back for decades.
“We do have a history of multi-family sites so as we go through this process, we need to find balance and come up with developments that fit as best as we can,” she said.
Water supply
Commissioner Patrick Hamamoto asked if the state considers water supply issues when mandating housing numbers.
Ms. Lombardo said the state has not addressed water in relation to the housing numbers.
“The HCD keeps saying move ahead, move ahead,” she said. “Will there be enough water supply in the state? These are questions we don’t get to look at.”
She said the city is hoping that technical studies will allow a better handle on that issue. She also noted that city’s Public Works Department is beginning an update of the water and recycled water master plan.
Commissioner Mike Stover said he hopes staff will bring maps to the next workshop to show where the units will be fitting in.
“I do think there is a danger that overconcentration of high-density housing would have an impact on market rates where rent might be forced up for existing residents,” he said. “It’s so important that we see how all these projects fit on a map.”
Chairman Jerry Blum agreed that maps are important and encouraged residents to continue providing input.
“Please stay with us,” he said. “We are listening, staff is listening, and the council will too.”
Housing numbers for each of the 13 areas are expected to be announced at the next workshop, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 on Zoom.
The city has established a “housing element” page on its website where residents may find information and links to resources.
The page contains staff reports, power point presentations, and an explanation of how the state allocates housing numbers to cities.
Visit chinohills.org/hous ingelementupdate.
For information, call the community development department at (909) 364-2740.
