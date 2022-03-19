Director of Human Resources Anthony Arroyo will become the interim city manager when Chino City Manager Matt Ballantyne leaves to work for the City of Fontana on April 18.
The Chino City Council unanimously appointed Mr. Arroyo as interim city manager after meeting in closed session on March 10 to discuss filling the position being vacated by Mr. Ballantyne’s unexpected departure.
Mr. Arroyo began working for the City of Chino in 2015 and has more than 20 years of public sector experience.
He will continue his current duties while taking on the duties of city manager.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa said Mr. Arroyo is dedicated to Chino and knows the strategic priorities that the City Council has set in place.
“I look forward to working with the mayor, city council, and staff in continuing to move this wonderful organization forward and not lose the momentum that Matt Ballantyne has set in place,” Mr. Arroyo said.
Details of the term of the appointment will be finalized by City Attorney Fred Galante, said City Spokesperson Vivian Castro.
Mayor Ulloa and Councilman Marc Lucio will coordinate the process for recruiting a permanent city manager.
