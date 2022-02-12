New voting map to shake up school board

A map that divides the Chino Valley Unified School District into five voting districts will create two open seats and change the makeup of the current board.
The map was approved 4-1 on Feb. 3, with trustee Joe Schaffer opposed.
Mr. Schaffer and board member Don Bridge each live in the newly formed District 3 (dark pink on map), which gives Mr. Schaffer the first opportunity to keep his seat since he is up for re-election in November.
Mr. Bridge’s term expires in 2024, so he will, effectively, be forced out of office. “It’s the unfortunate thing about district voting,” Mr. Bridge said. He was elected in 2020.
District 3 encompasses Chino Hills north of Eucalyptus Avenue and a portion of Chino west to Euclid Avenue.
A similar scenario will occur in District 5 (light pink on map), where both Andrew Cruz and James Na reside. The new district, which covers the southern areas of Chino and Chino Hills, would force Mr. Cruz and Mr. Na to run against each other should they seek re-election in 2024.
“I have compassion and love for my community and picked the map that was best for my community,” Mr. Cruz said. “Our children should always embrace their freedoms and individual rights to pursue whatever they want to do. So, by picking that map, I feel that is what is best for our children.”
Board president Christina Gagnier is the only trustee who lives in District 4 (blue on map), which covers most of central Chino Hills. Her term expires in November.
Two districts have been created that are wide open for candidates who want to throw their hat into the ring for a chance to get elected to the board.
District 1 (yellow on map) is in the northeast area of Chino and western Ontario and District 2 (green)is in an area bounded by Schaefer Avenue on the south, Phillips Boulevard on the north, the Chino city border on the west and Central Avenue on the south, except for a small portion west of Central between Francis Avenue and Phillips.
Each district has a population range between 36,440 and 37,496 residents, and each of the four high schools—Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills and Don Lugo—are in separate districts.
Three maps were up for the vote. Mr. Schaffer said he wanted Map 3 because his district extended to Central Avenue, while the map that was approved stretched his district to Euclid Avenue.
Superintendent Norm Enfield advised the board that the districts were mapped based on census population and not by school boundaries.
Residents will only be able to vote for the candidates running in the district in which they live.
Mr. Bridge said, “The one thing I want to clarify is this is to basically elect members from those areas. It doesn’t mean you only represent that area, you represent the entire district boundary. Otherwise, you would only be representing 20 percent of the district but voting on 100 percent of the budget.”
