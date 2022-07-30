Longtime Chino Valley Champion employee Kim Madrid placed fifth in the Club Ford Class (CF) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and first place in the same class at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during a three-week road trip last month.

At Indianapolis, she competed against retired pro Indy car driver Jimmy Vasser who took first place. They each drive a 1978 Formula Ford Crossle 32.

