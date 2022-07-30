Longtime Chino Valley Champion employee Kim Madrid placed fifth in the Club Ford Class (CF) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and first place in the same class at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during a three-week road trip last month.
At Indianapolis, she competed against retired pro Indy car driver Jimmy Vasser who took first place. They each drive a 1978 Formula Ford Crossle 32.
She was accompanied by her crew chief/husband Rudy Madrid, her daughter, Dana Quinteros, and Eric Jones.
Mrs. Madrid has been racing Formula Fords since 2012 and has been competing in auto racing since 1997.
She also performs maintenance on her race cars by doing bodywork repairs and paint, chassis set-up, scaling, and engine and drivetrain prep.
She has raced motorcycles, production cars, and formula cars.
Mrs. Madrid, a resident of Rancho Cucamonga, has been an account advertising executive at the Champion for 18 years.
