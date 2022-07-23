Tentative agreement reached with WM

A tentative agreement has been reached between Waste Management and the Teamsters Local 396 representing sanitation workers at the Chino and Corona yards.
The Chino yard serves both cities of Chino Hills and Chino.
Union spokesman Adan Alvarez told the Champion that the tentative agreement was reached Tuesday night.
“This agreement has the full recommendation of the union and the bargaining committee,” Mr. Alvarez said.
A vote will take place Sunday morning, July 24.
Waste Management spokesperson Jennifer Andrews said she is confident that a new contract will be reached soon.
“To date, we have not had any service disruption due to a labor dispute,” Ms. Andrews said. Negotiations have been taking place since April when the contract expired. Workers wanted fair treatment without constant harassment on the job and a fair wage, Mr. Alvarez said.
WM had just started collecting trash for Chino Hills on July 1 and exchanging carts on July 11 when workers at the Chino and Corona facilities voted unanimously to authorize a strike unless their contract was ratified soon.
The Chino facility strike would have impacted both Chino Hills and Chino.
The City of Chino has contracted with WM for 40 years.
Transition period
Although there were no service disruptions due to a strike, Chino Hills residents have been complaining that the transition is not smooth.
Hundreds of comments have been posted on social media and the NextDoor neighborhood app about a delay in receiving carts, long hold times when trying to contact WM, trash remaining in carts after pickup, concern about dumping food scraps into the yard waste container, and confusion about billing overlap now that WM is taking over the billing.
Residents should have received a final bill from the City of Chino Hills that includes the trash service fee. Then, they will receive a bill directly from WM for trash only.
The rate is $26.25, effective July 1.
Working it out
Glenda Chavez, WM public sector solutions manager, told the Chino Hills City Council on July 12 that, “while we had a great start, it is fair to mention that some of our challenges are primarily to do with the quality of customer data we received from our former hauler.”
The city’s former trash hauler was Republic Services.
“We’re confident as we interact with residents and businesses that we will sort it out,” Ms. Chavez said.
WM began swapping out carts on July 11 and the transition could take approximately 10 weeks before all residents have received their new carts.
Residents should continue to put out their Republic Services carts until they are picked up and replaced with the new WM carts.
High call volume
WM spokesman Ms. Andrews said the company meticulously prepared to have all equipment and staff in place to begin servicing Chino Hills with minimal disruption.
Ms. Andrews said WM is aware that customer service is receiving a high number of calls, more than normal, which is causing longer wait times.
“We urge our customers to use the other communication platforms available (email, chat) to reach our customer service to facilitate their service inquiries,” she said.
WM has been hosting information booths at the concerts in the park on Wednesdays at Veterans Park and will participate in the National Night Out event on Aug. 2.
“The City of Chino Hills has our commitment to continuously look at ways to improve services to its residents,” Ms. Andrews said.
She said WM will hold another residential workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive to provide an update on the transition.
A question-and-answer session will follow for residents to ask about billing, the new cart delivery, how to use the kitchen food pail and other issues.
New food pail
Residents are receiving a small kitchen food waste pail with their new carts. They should collect food scraps and waste during the week and transfer the food waste directly into their new organics waste container.
In this organics waste container, residents will also deposit yard clippings, grass, plant materials, meats, produce, bakery items, coffee grounds, and food-soiled paper that is compostable such as coffee filters, tea bags, and soiled paper bags.
As part of the city’s compliance with the new organics waste mandate, the law requires waste and recycling carts to have a uniform color across the state.
Colored lids
The new carts have dark grey bodies with different-colored lids: a blue lid for recyclables, a black lid for trash, and a green lid for organics.
Many residents expressed concerns that WM trucks will include a technology that will capture footage of carts as they are tipped into the truck.
Ms. Chavez told residents during previous workshops that notifications will be sent only to customers with serious contamination issues.
She said it is not the intent for WM to be the “trash cops.”
She explained that the cart monitoring is to make sure the city is showing progress. “By 2025, the state goal is to cut back on organic waste in landfills by 75 percent,” she said.
For information, visit chi nohills.org/trashservices.
