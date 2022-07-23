Tentative agreement reached with WM

Residents will receive a food waste pail when they receive their new carts from WM. They should transfer the contents to their organics waste cart.

 Submitted photo

A tentative agreement has been reached between Waste Management and the Teamsters Local 396 representing sanitation workers at the Chino and Corona yards.

The Chino yard serves both cities of Chino Hills and Chino.

