A 49-year-old man was arrested April 1 in Las Vegas in connection with the Nov. 19, 2021 homicide of a 59-year-old Chino resident, according to the Chino Police Department.
Cesar Palomino, a former Southern California resident who lives in Las Vegas, is being held on a no-bail homicide warrant at a Las Vegas Metropolitan Detention Facility, Chino Police Lt. Ryan Croley said.
Mr. Palomino could be extradited to California this week where Chino police detectives will seek homicide charges with additional enhancements of homicide with a firearm and homicide for the benefit of a street gang, Lt. Croley said.
The suspect was arrested with help of the U.S. Marshal’s office, he added.
Chino police were called at 4:31 p.m. about a report of shots fired at 4:31 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 5300 block of Philadelphia Street, west of Central Avenue, and found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
Officers tried life-saving procedures before paramedics with the Chino Valley Fire District arrived to take over, police said.
The man died at the scene.
“Officers at the scene conducted an extensive search for the suspect, however, it was later determined that the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived,” police said in a statement.
The investigation, described by Chino Police as “lengthy and complex,” led to the identification of the suspect in Las Vegas.
“Mr. Palomino is an identified gang member from Southern California and detectives believe Mr. Ortiz’ murder was gang-related,” the statement read.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department Detective Alex Blanco at (909) 334-3127.
