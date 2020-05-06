The month of May is Motorcycle and Bicycle Safety Awareness month, reminding drivers of motor vehicles to look twice for motorcyclists and bicyclists on the road.
“While we should be staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, we understand people need to get out once in a while and run essential errands,” Chino Police Sgt. Ted Olden said. “Don’t let safety on the road go by the wayside, whether you are on two wheels or four.”
Statistics have shown motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in crash compared to drivers or occupants in cars. There are approximately 900,000 registered motorcyclists in California, Sgt. Olden said.
Drivers should also use both mirrors and check all blind spots, always use your signal when changing lanes and allow enough space before turning when at intersections.
Motorcyclists can protect themselves by wearing a Department of Transportation compliant helmet, wear protective gloves and leather clothing, add reflective tape to clothing, keep lights on at all times, don’t assume drivers will see you and signal in advance before changing lanes and watching for vehicles turning.
Sgt. Olden said bicyclists should follow many of the same rules and say social distancing measures should be followed.
“Biking is a great way to get fresh air and exercise, but keep in mind others are staying at home too and have the same idea. It’s important to keep you and your family safe by remaining aware of your surroundings even through there is less vehicular traffic,” Sgt. Olden said.
Bicyclists should always wear a helmet, do not ride while impaired, wear brightly color clothing, place front white lights and rear red flashing lights or reflectors, use hand signals when turning or stopping and travel in the same direction of traffic.
“Keep outside trips to a minimum,” Sgt. Olden said. “They should only be to get essential items or exercise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.