The last major dairy and cattle farm in the Chino Preserve is slated for development with up to 1,139 residential units planned.
The project will be discussed at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Chino City Council meeting in council chambers at 13220 Central Ave.
The applicant, Falloncrest Farms, proposes to subdivide 100 acres on Pine Avenue, between East Preserve Loop and West Preserve Loop roads.
The former Alta Dena Dairy, later operated by Ron Pietersma and Mike Bidart, was established in 1950 and continues to function as a dairy.
The council will review a development agreement with Loyola Properties 1, L.P. and Ronald C. Pietersma and Kristine B. Pietersma, trustees of the Pietersma Family Trust.
The Falloncrest project is within the Preserve Specific Plan and was first approved in 2015.
It is zoned for retail, commercial, office, residential, mixed use and park spaces.
The housing units are planned around parks and open space areas.
A 10-acre community park is proposed at the northeast corner of Main Street and Bickmore Avenue.
Park amenities will include shade structures with picnic tables, barbecues, a tot lot, splash park with water features, sports fields, lighted courts, and a public restroom.
A trail and natural landscape material with pathways will connect to adjacent development in the Preserve.
Chino city planner Warren Morelion said the initial stage is to subdivide the property in advance of more detailed plans. Stage one would involve identifying street locations, park locations and housing density, he said.
