Chino Valley People

Community Services Supervisor Nikki Hendricks has left the City of Chino after 7½ years to work as superintendent for the Recreation and Community Services Department in the City of Moreno Valley. Her last day in Chino was March 28. She announced her departure at the March 27 Community Services Commission meeting.
Ayala High freshman Lilianna Acosta of Chino Hills received the tournament’s Top Pitcher award during the inaugural Women’s Softball World Cup under-15 softball tournament in Lima, Peru as a member of Team Mexico.
She recorded 42 strikeouts in four games and led Team Mexico to the silver medal. With the second-place finish, the team qualified for the WBSC Women’s under-15 World Cup in Tokyo, Japan, which is scheduled for Oct. 21-29. Lilianna competes in softball, volleyball and basketball at Ayala High and competes on the Team Celtic travel soccer team.
Several Chino Valley Fire District employees earned service awards April 12 for the number of years they have worked with the district. Public education specialist Nancy Kidd was given a 25-year award, administrative secretary Alma Nielsen earned a 20-year award, fire inspector Lena Lin was given a 10-year award, and human resources specialist Boris Ruivivar earned a five-year award. The district introduced Matthew Hoch as a new auxiliary worker.
Chino Hills resident Ziwei He was initiated into the Emory University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society, at the university located in Atlanta, Georgia.
