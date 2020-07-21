Caltrans will close the carpool and No. 1 lanes on the eastbound and westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway from Ramona to Central avenues from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight (July 21) through Thursday, July 23 as work continues on the Three Bridges project in Chino.
This week, crews will be placing cast-in-drilled-hole piles in the median at the Monte Vista Avenue bridge.
Caltrans continues to work on the $23 million Three Bridges replacement project that consists of the Benson, Monte Vista and Pipeline bridges that overlook the 60 Freeway.
Information: (833) 607-9276 or www.60swarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.