Friendsgiving Night Out
The City of Chino will host a Friendsgiving Teen Night Out at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
Junior high and high school students, ages 13 to 18, are invited to bring their favorite dish or snack to feast with their friends. Those who wish to attend the free event must RSVP by calling the Neighborhood Activity Center at (909) 334-3260.
Snow flurries Nov. 19 to Dec. 24
Back this year will be the “snow flurries” at The Shoppes at Chino Hills at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Friday, Nov. 19 until Christmas Eve.
‘Leftover’ arts and crafts
To celebrate “National Leftovers Day,” the Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center will host an arts and crafts event, free of charge, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea. All materials used will be leftovers from previous crafts projects. Signups are not necessary. Participants may drop in anytime during the four-hour period.
Chino Hills Police toy drive
Residents who would like to donate to the Chino Hills Police Department toy drive may drop off unwrapped toys on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 29 to Friday, Dec. 17 at 14077 Peyton Drive. Gifts for teens and sports equipment are especially needed.
Information: (909) 364-2000.
Christmas open house
Supervisor Curt Hagman will host a fourth district Christmas open house with appetizers and holiday cheer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at his office at the Chino Hills government center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Information: (909) 465-5265.
Christmas pajama party for children
A pajama party for children will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, for children ages 6 to 12 during “Kids’ Night Out,” to give parents a night off. Children will play games, create arts and crafts, and participate in activities. A light dinner will be served. Cost is $25 per child. To register: visit chino hills.org/events.
Reindeer Romp at Ayala Park
The Chino Valley YMCA will host its 10th annual Reindeer Romp on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Ayala Park, 5665 Edison Ave., in Chino. The start line will open from 8 to 8:10 a.m. to allow for social distancing. The entry fee is $40 before Sunday, Nov. 28 and $45 after that date. Proceeds benefit the Chino Valley YMCA. Participants will receive a shirt and finisher medal.
Information: romp@weymca.org.
Chino Hills tree lighting ceremony
The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony and festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive. The ceremony will take place at 6:15 p.m. with visits from Santa Claus from 6:30 to 8 p.m. To celebrate the city’s 30th birthday, special giveaways will be held. The event will include arts and crafts, a boutique vendor fair, and games. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be available.
Chino Tree lighting ceremony
Santa Claus will make a special appearance at the City of Chino’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 on the Chino City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave. Refreshments will be served at this free event. Information: (909) 334-3306.
Luncheon for seniors 50+
The City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program will hold a Christmas luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 for $10 per ticket at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 15, limited to Chino Hills residents, two tickets per household. Tickets may be purchased at the Community Center.
Chino Hills boat parade Dec. 10
The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills will celebrate the return of the boat parade at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Boats, hitched to vehicles, will start at Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue, travel north on Peyton, and east on Boys Republic Drive.
Entries will be accepted until Wednesday, Nov. 24.
A mandatory meeting for parade participants will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The Kiwanis Club is also seeking non-boat entries such as bands, equestrians, golf carts and others.
Chino Valley Community Church will host an after-party following the parade including live music, baked goods, warm drinks, and Santa Claus.
The Kiwanis Club will present awards for Best Lights, Best Humor/Originality, Most Patriotic, and a Mayor’s Award.
Registration packets may be picked up at the Community Center at 14250 Peyton Drive, the recreation office at City Hall at 14000 City Center Drive, or visit chino hills.org/boatparade to register online.
For business sponsorships, call Kiwanis Club treasurer Sheran Voigt at (909) 262-5506. Information: (909) 364-2700 or email communityservices@chinohills.org.
Youth Christmas Parade and Fair
The City of Chino invites the community to celebrate the holiday season at the Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
The youth parade begins at 9 a.m. on the corner of Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue and ends at Chino Avenue.
A Holiday Fair and Carnival featuring a craft fair, rides, entertainment, and food is also available. Information: Carolyn Owens Community Center, (909) 334-3258 or email communityservices@cityofchino.org.
No passports during holidays
There will be no passport services at Chino Hills City Hall from Monday, Dec. 6 to Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Passport information and the online appointment system can be accessed at chinohills.org/passports.
Passport services are provided in the city clerk’s office on the second floor at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Make a Child Smile returns Dec. 15
Chino Valley firefighters will provide holiday shopping sprees to pre-selected Chino Valley school district students for the annual Make a Child Smile event at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Walmart in Chino.
The event, which includes photos with Santa, crafts, and lunch, is by invitation only.
Fire truck engineers and local law enforcement motorcycle officers will escort school buses with children and their chaperones to the event.
Breakfast with Santa in Hills
The annual “Breakfast with Santa” will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cost is $15 per person, with children under one-year-old free. The Chino Hills Kiwanis Club will prepare the breakfast. The event will include activities, crafts, and photos with Santa.
Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Visit chinohills.org/events.
