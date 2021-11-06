By Janet Berg
Janet Berg of Chino, who founded the BOBie cycling group in 2011 with her husband Keith Berg, describes what it was like to get back on her bicycle and haunt the neighborhoods with a decorated caravan of fellow cyclists on Saturday, Oct. 30.
It was a fabulous ride after several years of pause as I had been dealing with Keith’s illness and recovery.
We started at Cypress Trails Park in Chino with about 16 people, one dog, and an amazing ghoulish decorated car driven by Jennifer Mugan who I found on Chino Connects.
Jennifer decided to follow our bike parade the entire night.
Andi Culver and I organized and led this fun ride on a pre-determined route of nearly 20 homes we had been scouting for over two weeks. We handed out glow-in-the dark bands to the participants.
Andi went the extra mile and created “Your Home Has Been Selected for our Halloween Bike Parade” certificates to deliver to each home on our list.
To our surprise, several of the homes had Halloween refreshments waiting for us when we arrived.
Some of the families were out with their neighbors cheering us on as we rolled through their streets, including a family with their newborn twin girls and their neighbors!
Another surprise was that a few of these families decided to join us for our bike parade.
My favorite and most unexpected surprise was when we rolled up to the Chino Halloween Town on Raintree Place (they always do a great Tim Burton theme) to find they had created a welcome sign with our logo on it! (See photo.)
Greg Taver and Rory Quirin created the “Nightmare Before Christmas” display for the 11th consecutive year with lighting and music. They took lots of great pictures of us.
Of course, we had a grand finale which could be none other than the corner home on Manzanita Court at Avila Avenue. (See photo.) The oohs and ahhs were loud. I have never had such a well-received, appreciated attendance as this year’s Chino Halloween Ride comeback.
Much appreciation and gratitude to Andi, our new casual ride leader for our club, for all her forethought and her efforts to make this community ride a huge success.
What a great community event following such an isolated year of Covid-19.
Editor’s Note: The BOBie Cycling Club also hosts an annual “Christmas Lights Night Ride,” which is a slow, five-mile holiday ride that traverses through Chino’s favorite Christmas lights neighborhoods.
The Bergs described themselves as former professional couch potatoes who decided to get healthy and establish the BOBie cycling club, which stands for “Butts on Bikes Inland Empire.”
The name was chosen because “that’s what we do, we sit our butts on our bikes and ride for hours,” Mrs. Berg said.
The group offers weekday, weeknight, and weekend rides at many skill levels so all can join the fun.
To learn more about the holiday rides and the club, visit meetup.com and enter BOBie cycling club in the search bar.
