James and Cindi East, homeowners of 4999 Adams Ave., receive the Mayor’s Home Beautification Award for April from Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa at the April 6 council meeting. Mr. East is holding a picture of drought tolerant landscaping that was included in a recent renovation. Mrs. East said the couple raised their children in the home, which they have owned since 1979.
