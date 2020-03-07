Approximately 400 runners are expected at Ayala Park this morning for the 10th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K/10K and Fun run, which begins at 8 a.m.
Cost for the fun run is $15, $40 for the 5K run, and $45 for the 10K Run.
Ayala Park is located at the southeast corner of Central and Edison avenues. Registration is near the city of Chino’s parks operation center, near the batting cages.
This year’s participants will receive a commemorate medal, honoring the 20th anniversary of the Chino Youth Museum. It features the museum’s anniversary mascot of a cow dressed in top hat and tuxedo.
All proceeds benefit the Chino Youth Museum.
Registration for all races will be taken at racewire.com.
College Park Avenue, between the Chaffey College entrance and Central Avenue will be closed during the run.
Information: 334-3270.
