Public art displays on city-owned utility boxes throughout Chino Hills may begin appearing as soon as November if approved by the city council.
The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of a pilot program where four utility boxes would be wrapped with vinyl depicting scenes representing the culture, historic heritage, and aesthetic beauty of Chino Hills.
Artwork is transferred to the vinyl and affixed to the utility box, giving an illusion that the artwork has been painted directly onto the box.
None of the utility boxes have been wrapped yet but renderings of what they would look like were presented to the commission.
Numerous cities display artwork on utility boxes.
Four corners
The proposed intersections are the entrance to Grand Avenue Park, the southwest corner of Peyton Drive and English Road, the southeast corner of Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, and the southeast corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road.
If positive feedback is received on the four pilot boxes, six more boxes would be considered for a total of 10 for the first round of installation.
There are 30 city-owned utility boxes that could eventually be wrapped. A minimum of 10 utility boxes would be wrapped annually.
The photos chosen for the pilot boxes were selected from the city’s photograph collection.
The commission was presented with two options for the selection process: selecting a photo from the city’s collection or opening it up to residents who could submit either photos or artwork.
The commission recommended opening it up to residents under a public submission process.
Public Art Committee
A Public Art Committee would be established to review and select the artwork and coordinate the installation.
The committee would consist of two councilmembers, two parks and recreation commissioners, and a member of the Chino Hills Community Foundation.
Community services supervisor Jessica Gandara said graffiti is easily removeable from the vinyl wraps and they contain a UV coating for protection against the weather.
The vinyl wrap on the mobile recreation van has kept up fairly well, she said.
The wraps will remain on display on the utility boxes for three to five years depending on fading and condition, Ms. Gandara said.
The cost of each wrap is $576.
The city council would determine the funding sources that could include cultural arts grants or sponsorships, she said.
Ms. Gandara said the Chino Hills city attorney’s office will review the policy to check on case law as it relates to the First Amendment and make changes, if necessary, before the policy goes before the city council on Oct. 27.
