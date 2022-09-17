During the campaign period, certain rules apply to Letters to the Forum. The purpose of the Forum is for citizens to exchange ideas, not to use as a campaign platform.
Declared candidates will have their views covered in their announcements of candidacy, in candidates’ forums, and the profiles that will be featured in the Champion beginning in this week’s edition and continuing until Oct. 15.
Declared candidates may also purchase advertising space to make their views known to our readers.
Their campaign letters will not be accepted unless to respond to criticism from others that appear in the Forum.
Campaign endorsements will not be used in the Forum, but some leeway is given to letter writers who cite candidates who support their own views.
The editor reserves the right to eliminate campaign rhetoric.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.