Bloom, a learning center for children
Bloom, a learning center for children ages 3½ to 12, will open in the Crossroads Entertainment Center on Monday, April 4, by longtime Chino Hills resident Angela Goss. The learning center, at 3170 Chino Ave., Suite C, is adjacent to Burger King. “We are thrilled to bring our learning facility to Chino Hills after running a highly successful learning program in Walnut since 2011,” Ms. Goss said. Morning classes are for “Little Sprouts” and after-school tutoring for “Blossoms” is offered for students in grades kindergarten through sixth. Instructors are former elementary school teachers. Information: bloomlearngrow.com.

