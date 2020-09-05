Chino Hills Community Park will re-open its gates from 7 a.m. to 30 minutes after sunset beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8 for local, authorized sports leagues.
Hours will be extended if the leagues have scheduled practices past sunset.
Games and scrimmages are not allowed, per State Guidance for Youth Sports.
Safety protocols include one team per field, staggered start time, no spectators allowed, physical distancing and more.
Residents and family members may use fields if they are not being occupied by the sports teams.
Park staff will monitor field use and compliance with safety protocols.
Grand Avenue Park has been operating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to accommodate lighted tennis court play.
Field lights at Grand Avenue Park will be illuminated if authorized leagues have scheduled soccer practices or clinics past sunset.
The city recently announced that facilities such as the Community Center and McCoy Equestrian Center, park playgrounds, exercise equipment, basketball and volleyball courts, hockey rinks, and gazebos will remain closed to the public through Oct. 4 because of the continuing pandemic.
