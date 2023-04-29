Twenty-five non-profit organizations were approved by the Chino Community Services Commission on Monday to sell fireworks in Chino on the days leading up to Independence Day.
The organizations are: American Legion Post 299, CHAPPS, Chino American Little League, Chino Cowboy Huddle, Chino High School Basketball, Chino High School Pep Squad, Chino High School Band Boosters, Chino High School Sports Boosters, Chino Neighborhood House, Christ Lutheran Church, Don Lugo High School Grad Night, Don Lugo Performing Arts/Band, Don Lugo Sports Boosters, Gavin R. Stevens Foundation, Living Work Assembly of God, Magnolia Jr. High School After School, Magnolia Jr. High School Music Boosters, Monte Vista 4-H Council, Nitemares Soccer Club, Parents of Chino Scouts, Parents of Troop 202, Praise Chapel, The Bridge, To the Pointe Dance Productions/Mission Sports, Victory Outreach Church.
