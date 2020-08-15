It’s shady and sunny, can accommodate sports and toddlers, and is one of the hidden gems of the 44 city-owned parks in Chino Hills.
Fairfield Ranch Park is in southern Chino Hills adjacent to Big League Dreams where a high netting surrounds its southern side to keep out flying baseballs.
The park is open to all but is enjoyed mostly by the nearby Fairfield Ranch neighborhood it serves.
The 5.5-acre park includes a barbecue and picnic tables, tot lot, playground, gazebo, a full basketball court, a field used for soccer and baseball, and a restroom.
The Fairfield Ranch Trail begins at the northeast corner of the park, goes up the access road to the top of the park, and continues on the paved trail along the greenbelt through the neighborhood, Danbury Park, and behind the 7-Eleven at Central Avenue.
Councilman Brian Johsz, who lives in Fairfield Ranch, said during Tuesday’s council meeting that Big League Dreams was supposed to maintain the park but no longer does so.
He said the city didn’t address the issue and had to step up and take care of it.
The park was built by the developers of the community and opened in 2003 with a ceremony that included kite flying and picnic games.
