The American Automobile Association (AAA) branch in Chino has re-opened at 5402 Philadelphia St. in Chino.
Face masks are required to enter the office where social distancing will be practiced.
Upon arrival, customers will be checked into a queuing system and will be asked to wait outside or in their vehicles until notified.
Floor decals and plexiglass shields have been installed.
The branch offers some DMV services, insurance, passport photos, travel assistance, and discounted attraction and movie tickets.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Information: 591-9451.
