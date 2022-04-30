20-man dragon, dance, art, today
Residents 18 and older who have behavioral, physical, intellectual, or psychological disabilities are welcome to an outdoors event to stimulate their senses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (April 30) at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The event will include 45-minute walks held throughout the day where participants can “see, hear, smell, touch, and taste,” featuring a 20-man dragon puppet, Sir Bailey (son of Phillip Bailey from Earth, Wind & Fire), Zumba on the Go, and dogs from Paws 4 Success.
Also on hand will be Ayala High School art instructor Sergio Robleto who has created a mural for the event.
Coffee and refreshments will be available for the early birds.
The event is sponsored by Project CHELA, a non-profit organization that helps children and adults with disabilities (children helping each other learn and achieve).
Information: Tanya Flores, (909) 573-6319.
Tree planting in Chino Hills
Residents are invited to join the City of Chino Hills for the annual tree planting and trail cleanup event to celebrate Arbor Day.
Volunteers are needed to help plant 40 Coastal live oak and California sycamore trees and assist with trail cleanup at La Sierra Trailhead from 8 a.m. to noon on today (April 30).
The trailhead is located near the corner of La Sierra and Monteverde drives.
Pre-registration is not required. The city will provide equipment for the volunteers.
Information: chinohills.org/events or call the Public Works Department at (909) 364-2800.
Rotary to host Bingo de Mayo
Rancho del Chino Rotary will host Bingo de Mayo from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 2 at Brinderson Hall at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets include dinner and 10 bingo games. Cost is $30 for general admission and $25 for ages 55-plus.
Proceeds benefit local charities.
Tickets can be purchased at the door. Tickets are also available at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., in Chino and Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive in Chino Hills.
“Grease” at Chino Hills High School
Chino Hills High School Theatre will present “Grease,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
The performance on Friday, May 6 is a dress up sing-along.
General admission tickets are $12.
Children under 12 and students with identification $8, and military and senior citizens $10.
Tickets are available at the atreatchhs.seatyourself.biz, click “enter,” and click on date link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.