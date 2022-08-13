Good-bye to Alisa

Alisa Kuhns (center) is shown with assistant principal Beverly Hatch (right) and Dana Galloway, program coordinator.

 Champion photo by Marianne

The Chino Valley Adult School said good-bye to Alisa Kuhns who has taught at the campus for 16 years. Her going away party was held Wednesday. Ms. Kuhns is moving out of Chino to the Bay Area where she will teach at Novato Adult School and serve as a corporate health coach. She is shown with assistant principal Beverly Hatch and Dana Galloway, program coordinator with the West End Corridor Chaffey Regional Adult Education Consortium.

