Blood drive to honor longtime Chino High equipment manager

A Lifestream blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 19 will honor longtime Chino High School football volunteer and equipment manager Alex Arellano, who died in August after a battle with cancer.
The 77-year-old Arellano began volunteering at Chino High football games in 1978, and became the team’s equipment manager in 1987, a job he held throughout the 2019 season.
“What he lived for was Chino High football,” said grandson and former Chino High football player Alex Arellano after his grandfather’s Aug. 7 death.
The blood drive will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. at Chino Valley Masonic Lodge, 6050 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Donors must be at least 15 years, free from infections or illness and weigh at least 115 pounds.
A “Count on Me” T-shirt will be given to donors, who will also have their blood tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
The test does not detect if the donor has the virus.
Donors must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review before going into the donor waiting area.
Information: lstream.org.
