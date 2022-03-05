The Lewis Group of Companies has unveiled a 38-acre master plan in The Preserve that will include a K-8 school, a library, community center, park, and a 209-unit rental community.
The master site was approved by the Chino Planning Commission on Feb. 23.
The vacant site is south of Market Street and north of Legacy Park Street, between Main Street and East Preserve Loop. It is located directly south of the new Town Center at The Preserve where the future Stater Bros. will be built.
Randall Lewis, of Lewis Group of Companies, said this is an exciting time for The Preserve.
“The Preserve is a very attractive place to be, especially within this neighborhood, since it’s surrounded by parks and trails and the future shopping center,” Mr. Lewis said.
The Lewis Group of Companies is the master developer of The Preserve.
The K-8 school will be the second school in the fast-growing area. Cal Aero Preserve Academy, also built by Lewis, has exceeded its capacity. Built in 2009, the school had to add portables and go year-round to accommodate the influx of students.
“There’s a big need for the school and the residents want it as soon as possible,” Mr. Lewis said.
School construction is expected to begin in November with an estimated completion date of 2024, according to a timeline on the Chino Valley School District website.
The 209-unit rental community, which will be located on the south portion of the land, will provide a seamless connection to the amenities, said City of Chino Project Planner Maria Staar. The rental community will be similar to The Homecoming at The Preserve, she said.
The 1.77-acre library is proposed as a county library.
The 9.75-acre city park will include a sports court, playground, dog park, picnic area, walking trail, and an outdoor stage to be located next to the 1.84-acre community center, said Ms. Staar.
A 20-foot-wide art walk will be constructed adjacent to Main Street for outdoor events including farmers markets, and street fairs. A double tree row is proposed behind the parkway.
“Our team members have been thinking hard about new parks and how to continue to make them great to provide educational opportunities similar to Discovery Park,” Mr. Lewis said.
He said the conceptual design of the park has begun. The park will be the first facility to be constructed. There are no definitive schedules for construction of the community center and library at this time, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.