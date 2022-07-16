The Carbon Canyon ‘ski slope’
Photo by Ingrid P. Wicken, California Ski Library

Ski Villa, a short-lived ski venture in Carbon Canyon that lasted from 1966 to 1967, consisted of 1.3 million interlocking plastic tiles with bristles affixed to a  concrete slope measuring 1,300 feet in length. The ski slope was surrounded by cabins including a rental shop and restaurant. See historian Paul Spitzzeri’s column on Page B2 to learn about its colorful history.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.