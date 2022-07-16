The Carbon Canyon ‘ski slope’

Ski Villa, a short-lived ski venture in Carbon Canyon that lasted from 1966 to 1967, consisted of 1.3 million interlocking plastic tiles with bristles affixed to a concrete slope measuring 1,300 feet in length. The ski slope was surrounded by cabins including a rental shop and restaurant. See historian Paul Spitzzeri’s column on Page B2 to learn about its colorful history.
