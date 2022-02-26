Two Chino residents were jailed earlier this month on suspicion of abusing their one-month-old child after the infant was treated for severe injuries at Loma Linda University Medical Center, the Chino Hills Police Department reported Feb. 18.
Sydney Strauss-Cahill, 19, and Gabriel Leo Espinoza, 26, were booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.
San Bernardino County jail records show Mr. Espinoza was moved to the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore and Ms. Strauss-Cahill was transferred to the West Valley Detention in Rancho Cucamonga.
They are each being held on $300,000 bail on charges of mayhem for an injury to the child’s ear, child abuse causing great bodily injury, battery and false imprisonment.
Investigators with the Crimes Against Children Detail with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department began a case on Feb. 2 after the one-month-old child was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center where doctors determined the child’s injuries were caused by non-accidental trauma consistent with child abuse, Detective Thomas Hollenbaugh said.
“Through investigation, detectives determined (the suspects) caused the injuries to the victim,” he said. “At the conclusion of the investigation, Ms. Strauss-Cahill was arrested, and detectives authored an arrest warrant for Mr. Espinoza.”
San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office filed charges Tuesday.
“The infant has been released from the hospital and will be receiving ongoing treatment and care,” according to a statement.
Mr. Espinoza was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Feb. 11 at a home in the 4400 block of Roosevelt Street in Chino, jail records show.
Anyone with information can call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3620 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
