David Xu, an 8-year-old third grader at Oak Ridge Elementary School, recently returned from the White House where he performed with the Classical European Music Academy of Los Angeles for the staff and administration in the Executive Residence.
The Academy, known as CEMALA, is under the leadership of Hungarian born violinist Magdolna Berezvai, who is currently preparing her students for a Carnegie Hall performance.
David is the son of Yao Xu and Meige Wang of Chino Hills.
CEMALA is a violin school committed to nurturing young musical talents.
The group performed in the Italy Tour, Eastern European Tour 2019, and Iceland Tour 2018. The China Tour 2020 was cancelled due to COVID.
The Academy has also performed at Disneyland, Universal Studios, and Sea World.
David said he was honored to perform at the White House which was a memorable experience for his entire family.
“Although daily training is very hard, it is worthwhile,” he said.
“I have always been full of confidence and I thank Magdolna for giving me the opportunity to play at the White House.”
Information: (323) 678-3239 or visit cemala.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.