The City of Chino will repair deteriorated roadways on Serene Avenue between Benson Avenue and an alley on the east, and 16th, 17th, and 18th streets between Tronkeel and Serene avenues.
The city council approved a change order to the local street overlay project on Tuesday, bringing the project amount from $1.4 million to $1.7 million.
“The streets have not been paved since 2008 when they received an overlay,” Civil Engineering Manager Maria Fraser said.
The project was first approved on Feb. 15 with a contract award to Excel Paving of Long Beach was awarded a contract for pedestrian access ramps, sidewalk, curb and gutter, pavement resurfacing, pavement markings, and striping improvements.
The change order includes new curb and gutters along with grind and overlay on 18th Street, which was added because staff unintentionally left it out of the original award of contract, Ms. Fraser said.
