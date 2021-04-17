A federal grand jury indicted a 43-year-old Huntington Park man on 21 felony counts accusing him of robbing 15 Trader Joe’s store, including the location at The Shoppes in Chino Hills, between Aug. 28 and Dec. 4, 2020.
Gregory Johnson was charged with 15 counts of interference with commerce of robbery, five counts of knowingly using and possessing a firearm during a crime and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors announced April 9.
An arraignment hearing has not yet taken place, but a trial could begin June 22.
Mr. Johnson’s son, Gregory Eric Johnson, 20, of South Los Angeles, pleaded guilty March 15 to two counts of interference with commerce to commit robbery at the Chino Hills and Commerce stores in December 2020.
He is facing a maximum 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on Monday, July 12.
Mr. Johnson is accused of robbing Trader Joe’s stores in Eagle Rock, Sherman Oaks, Chatsworth, Pasadena, Culver City, Rancho Palos Verdes, Agoura Hills, Simi Valley, Santa Ana, Tustin, Corona and Chino Hills.
“During many of the robberies, Mr. Johnson allegedly brandished a handgun,” said U.S. Department of Justice Central District of California spokesman Ciaran McEvoy. “On two occasions, Mr. Johnson allegedly robbed stores in Rancho Palos Verdes and Brea, and returned weeks later to rob them again.”
The father and son were arrested after the Dec. 4 robbery of the Chino Hills location.
A criminal complaint states one of the men entered the Trader Joe’s store at 13911 Peyton Drive at 9:30 a.m., walked up to an employee who was working behind a manager’s station and demanded money while holding a handgun.
About $3,800 was taken, the criminal complaint stated.
“A witness gave law enforcement a description of the getaway car and its license plate,” Mr. McEvoy said.
After the men fled in their car, a security guard followed the men and informed authorities.
The Johnsons were arrested near the 60 and 10 Freeway junction, located a few miles east of Moreno Valley.
Prosecutors believe a total of $57,000 was taken during the 15 robberies.
If convicted, Mr. Johnson faces 20 years in prison for each robbery count, seven years for each firearm’s use charge and 10 years for the felon-in-possession firearms count, Mr. McEvoy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.